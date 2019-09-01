MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) A near stationary cool front passing to our north may deliver a sprinkle or two Monday morning, besides that Labor Day looks good! A secondary front arrives Tuesday, ahead of the front temperatures will surge into the 80's before a sharp cool down on Tuesday night. Showers/storms arrives Tuesday morning bringing with them the threat of hail and damaging winds. A dry trend will commence Wednesday and follow us through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend.
Dry Labor Day then stormy Tuesday
By Dylan Robichaud |
Posted: Sun 10:44 PM, Sep 01, 2019