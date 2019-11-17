Dry Monday then more wintry precipitation Monday night

Expect a rain/snow mix to continue through the evening hours tonight and taper off before midnight. There will be a light accumulation (less than 0.5”) on grassy surfaces, otherwise no impacts to travel are expected.

Dry weather is expected on Monday before a weak system will bring us rain/snow showers Monday night into the per-dawn hours of Tuesday morning. Once again, little If any accumulation will be expected with this system.

Wednesday a warm front will advance from the south, allowing temperatures to climb into the middle 40’s. Our next weather maker will be on Thursday and the precipitation will be all rain. Rainfall totals could be pretty high in some locations. Although I’m not willing to jump the gun on a rainfall forecast just yet, forecast models are hinting at close to 1.0” in some spots. Following the rain storm, strong high pressure will build in for the end of the week and weekend, which will lead to considerable sunshine for several days.