Dry Thursday then flooding threat returns Friday

Tonight expect some clouds to move in around sunset and exit the area around or just after midnight tonight. There is the possibility of a shower or two tonight, but most areas will stay dry. Drier air moves in tonight behind a cold front which passed through earlier today. This dry air will allow night time lows to drop down to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for most areas by Thursday morning. High pressure will bring abundant sunshine and seasonable temps to the area for Thursday.

Our next weather maker will arrive to southern Wisconsin on Friday. An upper-level low centered across Canada, along with an associated disturbance moving north from the great plains, will work in conjunction with one another to bring heavy rainfall, and potentially more flooding to our state late week. There are still some details to be ironed out, but at this point it looks like it’ll be primarily an afternoon/evening rain event with rain totals possibly close to or over 1.00” on Friday.