Dry and sunny through midweek; rain returns for end of week

A much needed stretch of dry weather expected through the middle of the week is just what the doctor ordered. With many rivers still running above flood stage, we should finally see a slow drop off heading into the weekend.

If you have any outdoor work to get done, you will want to do it by early Thursday. A strong cold front is heading our direction and will bring our next round of rain by late Thursday and into Friday. Right now, Friday is looking like a washout with rain totals between a half and one inch not out of the question.

On the backside of a cold front, the coldest air since last spring settles in. Highs this weekend will be held into the middle and upper 40s with overnight lows into the middle 30s. Any lingering and wrap around moisture will be squeezed out not only in the form of rain showers, but perhaps a few snowflakes or sleet pellets! Areas of frost are also possible during the overnight hours.

