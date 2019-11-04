Dry conditions Monday, but possibility of snow later in the week

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

No impactful weather for Monday.

Cool weather will continue across the region through this week. Low pressure is currently exiting to the northeast. It brought some showers Sunday night into early Monday morning, but we should see mainly dry conditions Monday and Tuesday.

Our next chance at any significant precipitation will come Tuesday night as another clipper-type system moves in from the northwest. Snow accumulation of around one inch is expected late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.