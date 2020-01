The Dubuque Police Department is warning people of a scam called "virtual kidnapping."

Police say people are getting calls from someone claiming to have kidnapped their daughter. The sounds of a female crying can be heard in the background.

The scammer asks for money to be wired for the daughter to be released. In some cases, the caller has the name and address of the family.

Dubuque police are warning people to*not send money. They say when in doubt, call police.