Duluth Trading Co. closing stores, will continue online shipping

Mount Horeb-based Duluth Trading Company has decided to temporary close all of its stores, in an effort to slow the advance of the coronavirus.

Steve Schlecht, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading, said in a release that it had previously closed eight of its stores, and that starting Friday, the remainder will be temporarily closed.

Schlecht says there is no timeline for when the Duluth Trading Company stores, which sell lifestyle brands of men’s and women’s clothing, will reopen.

However, fifty percent of Duluth Trading’s sales are made through its website and shipped to customers from its distribution centers, according to the company. They plan to keep those centers open for the time being.