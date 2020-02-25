Duluth police show young student some love on Valentine's Day

The Duluth, Minnesota, police department made sure a middle school student had a happy Valentine’s Day. In post on Facebook, the police department said that Dominic didn’t get any Valentine’s Day cards from his classmates.

“Middle school can be challenging,” the post read.

So the department decided to put the word out so Dominic could feel the love. “To try to create a more positive memory for this year’s Valentine’s Day, an officer coordinated this group response to let Dominic know he is valued,”

Dominic is seen in the photos holding a red Valentine’s Day gift bag and a grocery bag full of cards. The post has more than 1,000 likes on Facebook.

