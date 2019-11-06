Dump truck takes out massive pine tree in Dodge County

A dump truck crashed into a pine tree in Horicon Wednesday morning, knocking the massive tree to the ground. The crash is just one of many in our area after a snowy morning commute.

Dr. Steve Eidem took several photos around 8:15 in the morning at the intersections of Highways 28 and 33. He says no one was hurt and believes weather played a factor in the crash. In the photo, you can see snow covering the road.

"That intersection has been a problem for while now," Eidem said.

Eidem posted the photos to his business Facebook account, Horicon Family Chiropractic.