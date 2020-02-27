Dunkin’ sells bags of bacon at its restaurants nationwide

Bacon lovers have a new option if they want to get their fix of the pork product.

Dunkin’ announced Wednesday it is offering its Snackin’ Bacon menu item at all of its restaurants.

The bacon comes with black pepper seasoning, and it is being marketed as an afternoon snack item. One order gives you eight half-strips of bacon.

“At Dunkin’, we believe the best way to enjoy bacon is simple: eat it,” the company said in a blog post.

While this is the first time the bacon is being offered à la carte, it has previously been featured on other menu items, including Dunkin’s sweet black pepper bacon breakfast sandwich.

