Jack and Bob Dunn use extra time to give back to Madison

Madison has watched Jack and Bob Dunn grow up through football from their Edgewood Crusaders days and now their Badgers days. While the two join the rest of the world waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to pass, the Dunn's have taken advantage of this new found spare time launching the "Team 2020 Campaign" on gofundme.

Their misson, to raise $100,000 that will fund 2,020 meals a month to go towards Dane County families receiving hospice care.

You can donate to the Team 2020 Campaign here

Three days after launching the initiative, the Dunn's have raised over $31,000.

"The Madison community has done tons for me growing up. It's really a special place to me so anyway that I can give back to the people that have done so much for me, I'm going to take advantage of it." Jack Dunn told reporters outside the Edgewater Hotel on Friday.

"Everyday I'm more and more I'm more impressed by how supportive people within the Madison community are and how generous and willing to help out they are."

The Dunns partnered with the Edgewater Hotel to provide the meals and Agrace Hospice Care to serve those meals to their patients.

On Friday,Jack along with some of his Badger football teammates delivered some of the meals themselves, with their first delivery going to Kathy and Ron Garton who are lifelong Badger fans that had season tickets for football games for over 40 years

The Gartons shared stories with the current Badger players, such as how they got married in 1963, the same year the Badgers made it to the Rose Bowl. However, the newlyweds couldn't afford tickets so they decided to wait until the next time Wisconsin made it to Pasadena. Kathy joked that they had no idea it would take them 30 years to finally make that trip.

After a short stay on the Garton's front yard, Jack shared how they players were just as big of fans of the Gartons for all their support.

"As happy as it might make them, it'll make us equally as happy. They're the ones that support us everyday and this is an opportunity for us to support them."

Kathy shared the same sentiment as Jack, "I never in a million years thought that this would happen and that they would be here. It's been really nice. So, thank you. Thank them."

