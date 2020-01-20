Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reveals cause of dad’s ‘quick’ death, thanks fans for support

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is opening up about his late father, Rocky Johnson, the legendary pro-wrestler, who passed away at the age of 75 last week.

In a video he posted to Instagram, “The Rock” said he is “full of gratitude” for the love and support he has received since his father’s passing.

“Hard to express how deeply grateful I am for all your love, mana & support,” Dwayne wrote on the Instagram post. “My family and I thank you. Go hug your loved ones hard, while you still can. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman.”

In the video, Dwayne said that “As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him… I’d give anything right now to give him a big ol’ hug and a big ol’ kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that. But such is life, as many of you know, based on the messages that you have shared with me, that many of you understand this pain when you lose a parent.”

In regard to his fathers passing, Dwayne said that “he had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection, and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg... It was a big ol’ blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

Johnson says he plans to start writing the eulogy he will give at his father’s funeral.

