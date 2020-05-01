EAA AirVenture 2020 scratched because of coronavirus concerns

A week-long celebration of aviation was downed by the coronavirus pandemic on Friday when EAA announced its AirVenture 2020 is being canceled.

The Oshkosh-based event had been slated to run from July 20 through July 26. The organization made the announcement in a Facebook post that included a statement from the organization’s CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton.

An annual event for more than 50 years, AirVenture features all kinds of aircraft, from vintage to modern and from commercial to cutting edge.

Thousands of people from across the globe had been expected to attend.