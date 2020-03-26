ELECTION INFO: Services helping elderly or those living along vote in Primary election

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office is reminding voters that they must have a witness signature as well as an address on absentee certificate envelopes ahead of the Spring Primary election - which is still scheduled for April 7 in our state.

Clerk’s Office says there are several options to help people who live by themselves and have trouble finding a witness for their certificate envelopes.

- Older adults living in Madison who need a witness can call NewBridge at (608) 512-0000.

- The Dane County Voter ID Coalition has also started a service to help people with their absentee certificate envelopes. Their hotline is (608) 285-2141.

- League of Women Voters of Dane County volunteers will try to help voters while maintaining social distance.

CLICK HERE to learn more on the the City of Madison Clerk’s Office's website.