EPA releases list of disinfectants effective against coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of disinfectants that should be effective against the coronavirus behind this year’s deadly outbreak.

A shopper at a Target store in Brooklyn reach for disinfectant wipes as concerns grow around COVID-19, Tuesday March 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said.

The full list runs several pages and includes products from common brands like Lysol, Clorox, and Purell. The EPA points out that coronaviruses are among the easiest types of viruses to kill with disinfectants. The agency simply reminds people to follow the directions on the packaging and to pay close attention to how long the product sits on a treated surface.

“EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Wheeler continued.

The EPA explained it created the list through its Emerging Viral Pathogen program, in which disinfectant makers tell agency officials in advance of any outbreaks what their products are effective against and provide data to back up the claim.

Click here for the full list