ER doctor who continued to treat patients after she recovered from Covid-19 has died by suicide

An ER doctor in New York City who had recovered from COVID-19 and continued treating patients has died by committing suicide, the doctor's father confirmed to CNN.

Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, died Sunday morning in in Charlottesville, Virginia. She had been working in the emergency room at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian hospital system.

"She went down in the trenches and was killed by the enemy on the front line," Philip Breen told CNN. "She loved New York and wouldn't hear about living anywhere else. She loved her coworkers and did what she could for them."

"I just want people to know how special she was," Breen added.

Lorna Breen told her father that her colleagues were putting in 18-hour days and sleeping in hallways. Ambulances couldn't get in because it was so busy, she said.

She worked in the emergency room and had been on the front lines for weeks. New York City has been the US' pandemic epicenter, recording nearly 300,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths as of Tuesday morning.