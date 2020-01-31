ESCAPED INMATE: Felony warrant for inmate who escaped from Dane Co.'s Ferris Center

Authorities need your help finding an inmate who escaped from Dane County authorities on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Perion R. Carreon, 18, of Madison, was serving a 30-day Huber sentence when he ran out of an emergency exit of the Ferris Center at 2120 Rimrock Rd.

Carreon was serving time for operating a motor vehicle without consent and disorderly conduct and fleeing an officer.

There is a felony warrant for Carreon’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Carreon is described as 6’2” tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and brown Timberland boots, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911.

