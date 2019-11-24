ESPN College GameDay headed to Twin Cities

FILE - Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M. After 15 years of the Washington State flag begin a backdrop fixture to every “College GameDay” broadcast, ESPN came to Pullman Wash., in Oct. 2018.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 5:34 AM, Nov 24, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WMTV) - ESPN College GameDay is headed to Minneapolis for the college football battle between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium.

The show, which takes air at 8 a.m. CT, is making its first-ever trip to the University of Minnesota for the longest uninterrupted rivalry in FBS Division 1 college football.

The stakes for the 129th edition of the game could not be higher, as the winner will represent the West against Ohio State in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Dec. 7.

The all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin is tied 60-60-8 after the Gophers won 37-15 last year on the road to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe.

A set location for ESPN College GameDay will be announced in the near future.

 