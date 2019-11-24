ESPN College GameDay headed to Twin Cities

ESPN College GameDay is headed to Minneapolis for the college football battle between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium.

The show, which takes air at 8 a.m. CT, is making its first-ever trip to the University of Minnesota for the longest uninterrupted rivalry in FBS Division 1 college football.

The stakes for the 129th edition of the game could not be higher, as the winner will represent the West against Ohio State in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Dec. 7.

The all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin is tied 60-60-8 after the Gophers won 37-15 last year on the road to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe.

A set location for ESPN College GameDay will be announced in the near future.