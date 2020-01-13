EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Leeds murder victim, Keith Wolf, pleads for justice

In September of 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was shot and killed in his home in the Town of Leeds.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. and both his wife and daughter were home at the time.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office Captain Jason Kocovsky calls the case "very difficult and bizarre." He says they are still actively working the homicide investigation.

Capt. Kocovsky says deputies are working with analysts from the Division of Criminal Investigation, the state crime lab and the FBI as they comb through numerous interviews and information gathered from warrants.

A MOTHER'S PLEA

"In school he loved his sports very much," recalls Mary Eisele of her son's high school sports career, "He was really good at baseball."

Keith Wolf was the younger of Eisele's two sons. "This is his graduation picture," she says with a laugh as she points to a large framed photo on her living room wall, "His friends would tease him about it, because it's the biggest picture in here!"

She says Wolf loved camping, boating and most of all his wife and two children.

"They did it all together, going to ball games. He loved the Packers."

But on September 27, their Friday family night turned into a nightmare. Eisele's daughter-in-law, who declined an interview to protect her family's privacy, told Eisele that she, Wolf and their 7-year-old daughter were watching TV when they heard a noise coming from the basement. She says he grabbed his gun and went to investigate, and that's when an intruder shot and killed him.

"I feel so bad for her and my grandkids, because she's having a hard time dealing with this. Their marriage was just amazing. He was a family man," explains Eisele, "We can't think of anyone who would want him.. we all start... everybody's a suspect. So many people loved him and were in total shock. Nobody could believe that this happened, because he has so many friends. He got along with anybody. That's why it's so hard for us to accept it, because we can't think of a reason."

Detectives confirm the gun found next to Wolf's body was not the murder weapon, and they are examining evidence from the crime scene that they believe was left by the killer.

"It's difficult to move on, you know, with no answers," says Eisele.

It's also difficult for her, knowing her baby boy is gone forever.

"I miss him everyday. He used to call me all the time, and he would call me mother hubbard. He'd say, 'What's up mother hubbard?' And I'd say, 'Not much, Skeeter Beeter!' cause I called him skeeter when he was younger," explains Eisele with a smile on her face and a tear streaming down her cheek, "He called me often. I miss his phone calls. I used to call his phone number just to hear his voice."

Family and friends celebrated his birthday on New Year's Eve at his gravesite, where Eisele took a photo holding a sign that reads, "Love you forever. Happy heavenly birthday Forever 35. In my heart forever + miss you so much. I pray they find your killer."

"I don't want his story to die," says Eisele, "I want some justice. I want the person who did this to be put behind bars, because my son didn't deserve this."