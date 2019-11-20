EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 1-on-1 with Mike Pence

Action 2 News reporter Brittany Schmidt had an exclusive interview with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) during their stop at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed during a visit to Marinette on Nov. 20, 2019 (WBAY photo)

Pence also answered a question about testimony in the House impeachment inquiry and is critical of Congress not getting its job done.

Congressman Mike Gallagher addresses partisan divisions at the federal and the state levels.