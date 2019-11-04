Early morning fire at Mauston home

A woman made it out of her home unharmed after a fire early Monday morning in Mauston. When the NBC15 crew arrived, the woman's grandson and a neighbor were helping board up the house.

Colton Frevert said his grandmother got out of the house okay and it was mainly a front room of the home damaged.

"Just the front part of the house. Just this part. There's smoke and stuff. The walls are all black and everything because of the smoke," said Frevert.

Mauston's fire chief said an electrical issue likely started the home on fire.

