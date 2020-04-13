Liberal-leaning Jill Karofsky wins 10-year seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky has defeated incumbent Justice Dan Kelly to win a 10-year seat on the state Supreme Court.

The race was officially nonpartisan but Democrats backed Karofsky and Republicans supported Kelly.

“I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who made their voice heard in this unprecedented election," Karofsky said in a statement after declaring victory in the race Monday evening.

Kelly conceded soon after, writing in a release that “It has been the highest honor of my career to serve the people of Wisconsin on their Supreme Court these past four years. Obviously I had hoped my service would continue for another decade, but tonight's results make clear that God has a different plan for my future."

Karofsky was on the offensive for most of the campaign. She accused Kelly of being corrupt because he consistently sides with conservative groups before the court.

Karofsky's victory narrows the conservative majority on the court to 4-3 and gives liberals a chance to take control of the court the next time a seat comes up in 2023.