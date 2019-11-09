Early sunshine as clouds return for Badger game

After some peeks of sunshine early Saturday, clouds are slated to make a return during the afternoon and evening. There is also the chance of a passing rain or snow shower by the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures, while still below normal, will be a bit milder than that last couple of days with most places hitting that 40 degree mark.

The Badger game looks to be decent. While clouds will quickly move in by the start of the game, rain and snow chances remain very low. Temperatures will slip from near 40 to the middle 30s by the end of this one. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. against Iowa.

