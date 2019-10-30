East Johnson construction projects causing concern for Halloween safety

Residents in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood are reminding drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters on Halloween as detours in the area will begin due to construction.

Starting on October 31st at 7 a.m., East Johnson Street will close in both directions from the middle of Baldwin Street to First Street for asphalt surface paving and pavement marking.

Hannah Mohelnitzky, the Public Information Officer for the City of Madison Engineering Division, recognizes the concerns residents have.

“As a whole, we understand the timing isn’t ideal, but weather isn’t ideal for us right now,” Mohelnitzky said.

The city of Madison is working with the Department of Transportation and other subcontractors to complete the project on time by mid November.

“If we can’t get it done in time, then the construction lasts until the winter and we have to finish in the spring,” she added.

Tim Stumm says he’s frustrated there wasn’t enough advance notice about the street closure.

“With little warning, this is going to start on Halloween Day,” Stumm said. “So this rush of rush hour traffic will be flooding these streets tomorrow evening in the dark just as kids are heading out to go trick-or-treating.”

Stumm has lived on North Baldwin Street for five years with his wife and three children. He tells NBC15 he asked the city to delay the street closure by a day because of the holiday.

“We knew this was coming and it needs to happen and it’s part of the construction process” Stumm said. “It’s completely frustrating that they would not be willing to take into account children’s safety.”

Mohelnitzky said the City of Madison has arranged for marked detours to guide drivers through the neighborhoods because of the excess pedestrian traffic.

“I think a big takeaway is no matter what part of the city that you’re living in or traveling on Halloween night, take it slow no matter where you are,” she said.

With the amount of snow we receive Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the city could delay the street closure for another day.

For now, the closures are listed as follows:

Outbound (westbound) East Johnson Street traffic will be detoured to Baldwin Street to East Washington Avenue to First Street.

Inbound (eastbound) East Johnson Street traffic will be detoured to First Street to East Washington Avenue to Paterson Street.

Northbound Baldwin Street will close at East Johnson Street. The detour will be First Street. No thru, left and right turns will be permitted from northbound Baldwin Street to East Johnson Street.

Southbound Baldwin Street, no thru-movement across East Johnson Street permitted.

Outbound (eastbound) East Johnson Street, no left turns to northbound Baldwin Street.

Fordem Avenue will be closed at East Johnson Street. The detour will be Sherman to Brearly Street.

