East Madison bank robbed at gunpoint

Madison Police said a bank on Madison's east side was robbed this morning at gunpoint and are still looking for the person responsible.

According to Sgt. Jennifer Kane, a man entered the US Bank on Cottage Grove Rd. this morning, displayed a weapon and demanded money around 10:15 a.m.

Sgt. Kane said the money was placed into a backpack and the suspect was seen fleeing south from the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a light complected man, about 5'10', with a skinny build, facial stubble and wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information contact the Madison Police Dept.