East Madison resident believes teens used BB, pellet gun to damage property

Tanya Reed has lived on Madison’s east side for most of her life. She says up until recently she’s never had any problems with her neighborhood.

“Back in my day, kids toilet papered houses,” Reed said. “They didn’t shoot people’s windows out.”

Starting in August, Reed said teens in her area have fired a BB or pellet gun at her property.

“I don’t know any of these kids at all, never seen them before in my life until they started doing this damage here,” she said.

Reed said her kitchen window and the front of her home has damage from a pellet gun.

“I heard something go off, like a shot or something,” Reed recalled. “It was a weird noise and I jumped up.”

She also said multiple car windows were blown out by pellets causing up to $3,000 worth of damage.

Madison police say they take pellet gun and BB gun incidents seriously.

“It’s very concerning for the community because if you see someone with a look alike gun, you don’t know if it’s real or not,” said Joel Despain, the Public Information Officer with Madison Police.

With the recent BB gun incident at Jefferson Middle School, Madison Police are keeping a close eye on BB guns and other weapons in schools.

“Hopefully they can learn a life lesson that this was very dangerous behavior,” said Despain. “Even though this is not a real gun, it could have deadly consequences.”

As for Reed, she’s working with police in the hopes they catch the juveniles involved.

“I’m not going to leave this neighborhood because of some juveniles,” said Reed. “But I don’t think these teenagers really realize what damage they are doing to people.”

