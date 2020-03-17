East Towne, West Towne Malls closed until further notice

Two Madison malls closed early Friday with no word on when they will be able to open again.

Both East Towne and West Towne Malls closed at 5 p.m. and they will remain shut down until further notice, the mall’s owner, CBL & Associates, said in a brief statement posted on each of the properties’ websites.

The company says the decision was made in light of Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ ban on crowds of ten or more.

Some of the restaurants at the mall will remain open. However, they will only be able to provide curbside pick-up or delivery services only, the company said. It did not identify which stores will remain open.

CBL & Associates said it will provide more updates on the malls’ status as it becomes available.

