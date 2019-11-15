East side Madison group plans meeting to discuss potential referenda

The Madison School Board is considering two referenda questions for the community to vote on next year. Right now, the board is in the public comment phase.

The referendum are for facilities and operating expenses. On Sun., The Madison East Side Progressives will host a public forum with Madison Metropolitan School District representatives to answer questions.

According to MMSD’s website , just the facilities referenda would include $70 million allotted for each of the four high schools to renovate learning spaces. It would also consolidate Capital High School into one location and explore the idea of spending $25-30 million building a new elementary school in the Rimrock area.

The event coordinator with East Side Progressives, Nan Brien, said though the district has held several public meetings at the high schools, they wanted to host an independent one.

According to the district, the operating referendum would allow them increase property taxes above the state limit, in order to maintain academic programs.

“The two parts of the Capital referendum are very closely related to this area; the renovation of La Follette High School and the future of Frank Allis Elementary School. So, we really want our neighbors informed about what is in the referendum,” Brien said.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Edge Lutheran Church on Monona Dr. Brien said the MMSD officials set to attend include two school board officials, the MMSD chief financial officer, chief of schools and more.

According to MMSD officials, the halftime report for public input was published on Mon. A final report will be presented to the school board in Jan. Officials said the board should make a decision in the spring if the referenda will be included on the Nov. 2020 ballot.