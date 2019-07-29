East side business battles counterfeit bills

A Madison liquor store off East Washington Avenue has seen an increase in counterfeit bills this summer, according to its owner.

The owner of Trixie's Liquor, Chris Welch, said he's come across fake money before from working in his industry.

"You see a lot of it in the restaurant business, in the liquor business, simply because so much bills are passed," Welch said. "And unfortunately, they keep coming, and people keep accidentally still taking them."

But Welch said in recent months in particular, he has seen a rise in the counterfeits.

"That I would see once a year, but I've already seen seven or eight this summer," he said.

Welch said he has seen "funny money" before, which are 100 dollar bills that have clearly printed on them, "for motion picture use only." However, this summer, he said he has seen a rise in true counterfeits, bills he said are real currency that has been bleached, then reprinted to be a higher denomination.

"We've bounced a lot of them, but about three weeks ago, an employee accidentally took one," he said.

Welch said it can be challenging for newer cashiers to recognize the fakes.

“Cashiers that are older recognize, they’ll hold 100 dollar bills, and certainly recognize that it’s counterfeit," he said. "But if you’re younger, if you’re a cashier like 21, 22, you’ve never really seen that bill before, and you assume oh, it’s an older bill, and you take it. And that’s unfortunately what happened in our case.”

Welch said he is not the only one who's been seeing the bills.

"It was a number of all these businesses," he said.

The Madison Police Department said counterfeit bills are "not uncommon," and that they do track counterfeits using serial numbers and surveillance cameras.