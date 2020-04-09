Easter Bunny is classified as an 'essential' worker

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway has officially declared the Easter Bunny as an essential worker.

"We want to make sure that they can get their job done during this time," Rhodes Conway added.

She also says the Madison City Parks will remain open. The state decided to close Wisconsin State Parks on Thursday because of overcrowding, littering, and vandalism.

"We are counting on people to practice good behavior and practice their social distancing. No playing team sports but we want people to be able to get outside," the mayor said.

