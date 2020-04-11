Easter Weekend Forecast - Multiple rounds of rain, light snow and gusty winds

The Easter Bunny will need its rain gear this weekend - Multiple rounds of rain, light snow and gusty winds will impact southern Wisconsin Easter weekend.

ALERT DAYS

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER MAKER



- Multiple rounds of rain and non-severe storms

- Rain could transition to snow Sunday night into Monday morning

- Light snowfall accumulations possible, mainly north and northwest of Madison

- Wind gusts up to 40 mph Sunday night - Monday morning pic.twitter.com/QMHgpeQSFS — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 11, 2020

Sunday - Widespread rain and a few storms will impact the area Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The rain will likely transition to light snow Sunday night. The wind will also pick up out of the northwest Sunday night.

Monday - Light, slushy snowfall accumulations and strong northwest or west winds could make traveling difficult Monday morning. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph Monday morning.

Multiple Rounds of Rain

This weekend is not going to be washout. It's not going to be raining everywhere all day on Saturday or Sunday.

Rainy Easter, Then April Snow Sunday Night



Multiple rounds of rain will impact the area this weekend. The rain could transition to light snow Sunday night. Here's how this weekend could play out on radar. pic.twitter.com/h6JtBTbBAI — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 11, 2020

The first round of rain will start to develop late Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night. Rain probably won't start to develop across southern Wisconsin until after 4 p.m. Expect widespread rain by 8 p.m. this evening. This first round of rain will likely start to taper off after midnight on Sunday. There could be a lull in the rain Sunday morning.

Another round of rain and a few non-severe storms will impact the area Sunday afternoon and continue through Sunday night. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible during this time. As colder air moves into the area, the rain will likely transition into snow Sunday night.

Snow or a rain/snow mix will likely continue into Monday morning. Any chance for rain and/or snow will gradually come to an end Monday afternoon.

Rainfall & Snowfall

Widespread rainfall totals Saturday through Monday morning will likely range from 0.5-1.5", A few places could see a little more. This much rain will likely cause a some local rivers to rise of above flood stage and cause flooding.

Easter Weekend Rainfall & Snowfall Totals



Rainfall - 0.5-1.5"



Snowfall - Light snowfall accumulations possible Sunday night - Monday morning, mainly for places north and west and of Madison. The heaviest snow will likely fall across central and northern Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/7xTSdsPqVh — James Parish (@James_NBC15) April 11, 2020

This is NOT going to be a major snowstorm for southern Wisconsin. Light snowfall accumulations will be possible, though. Places north and west of Madison will have the best chance of recording an inch, or two, of snow Sunday night through Monday morning.

The heaviest snow will likely fall across central and northern Wisconsin. This is where WINTER STORM WATCHES are in effect. Parts of central and northern Wisconsin could see 6-12" of snow by early next week.

WIND

The wind will also become a problem Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect a north to northwest wind at 15-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The wind will be even strong Monday morning. Wind gusts Monday morning could be up to 40 mph.

The strong wind Sunday night through Monday morning could make traveling difficult and could blow away trashcans and lawn furniture and decorations.

