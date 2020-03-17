EatStreet offering free delivery after restaurants ordered to stop in-door eating

Food delivery service EatStreet is offering free delivery through this Sunday, in an effort to help restaurants that have been forced to close in-door dining due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Madison-based company said in a release Tuesday that several local restaurants have joined EatStreet's network in the days after the restrictions for eat-in dining at Wisconsin restaurants were announced.

EatStreet did not say whether the free delivery will be extended past this Sunday.

Customers do have the option to have their food deliveries from EatStreet left at the door, in order to decrease social contact. That option is available in the EatStreet app.

EastStreet provided these instructions to get door-step delivery:

- When you place your order, check the box to indicate “leave my order at the door, please”, or type “please leave my food at the door” in the Order Instructions box at Checkout.

- Your driver will work to confirm where you want your order placed and when it has arrived.

- At no time will you have direct contact with your driver.

“As a small business ourselves, we realize these are incredibly difficult, unpredictable times for our restaurant partners,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder, in the release.

“For that reason, we want to help as best as we can and continue to provide free delivery in our hometown. Local restaurants are part of Madison’s soul, and it’s critical we all work to support them however we can at this time," according to Howard.