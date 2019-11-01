The moment has arrived: EatStreet’s ‘Curd Nerd’ reveals Wisconsin's best cheese curds

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: EatStreet’s ‘Curd Nerd’ Chris Attaway has officially revealed Wisconsin’s best cheese curds, after a 11-day eating tour across America’s Dairyland.

A little backstory before the big reveal: Madison-based EatStreet chose Attaway out of 900 applicants to find our state’s best curds, at least according to her taste buds.

Now, after 11 days, over 1,200 miles on the road, swinging by 37 restaurants and - milking one cow - Attaway published her top-10 stops for chowing on fried pieces of curdled milk, otherwise known as cheese curds.

*Spoiler alert: Madison’s own Tavernakaya and Avenue Club and Middleton’s Longtable Beer Cafe made the list!*

The Top 10 Cheese Curds:

Stone Arch Brewpub (Appleton)

Longtable Beer Cafe (Middleton)

Tavernakaya (Madison)

Crafty Cow (Milwaukee)

Avenue Club (Madison)

The Sweet & Salty Pig (Fond du Lac)

Milwaukee Burger Company (Wausau, Eau Claire, Appleton)

Titletown Brewing Company (Green Bay)

Fox River Brewery (Oshkosh, Appleton)

2510 Restaurant (Wausau)

Attaway writes on her Curd Nerd blog that the judging is based on the following criteria, rated 1-5: flavor, texture, smell, squeakiness, presentation and finally sauce.

In her blog Attaway concludes, “Now that this crazy, cheesy ride has come to an end, I will sign off as your Curd Nerd.”

”I encourage you all to venture out of your comfort zone and try cheese curds from places you’ve never been, and create your own top 10 list. You may be surprised at who ends up on the top, and who you’ll meet along the way. My tenure as Curd Nerd may be over, but I’m never finished trying all the tasty foods this world has to offer.”