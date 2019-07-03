FOUND: 22-year-old Alex Twait located near home

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, 22-year-old Alex Twait was located near the search area, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's office.

Our reporter on the scene says Alex appears to be healthy.

Roughly 35 officials - including from Township Fire, Eau Claire Police, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol - have begun a grid search in the area.

Officials tell WEAU they plan to search for as long as possible Tuesday night. If it continues into Wednesday, it's expected to begin again at around sunrise.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- Law enforcement officers are not asking for volunteers to help with the search at this time.

A search is currently underway on the ground and by air with help from the WI State Patrol.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- On Tuesday, 07/02/19, at approximately 5:50pm, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office responded to a group home in the area of Redwood Dr and HWY 93 in the Township of Pleasant Valley, for a report of a missing person.

During the investigation, it was learned that 22-year-old Alex Twait had walked away from the group home through an unlocked gate in the fenced-in back yard. Alex is Autistic and completely non-verbal.

Alex is described as 5'6", 126 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts. Alex was not wearing any shoes. He was carrying with him an iPod that does not have any cellular service activated.

Deputies and K9's are actively in the area searching at this time. If anyone sees Alex they are asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 714-839-4972. Alex is easily overwhelmed by people and activity so please call and do not approach him unless asked to do so. Law Enforcement and group home staff will respond.

