Eau Claire man arrested for 8th OWI in Columbia Co.

An Eau Claire man was arrested for his eighth OWI and other traffic violations in Columbia County on Friday evening.

A vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of STH 33 at STH 22 in the Town of Marcellon at 6:26 p.m., according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle then stopped on the shoulder of STH 33 near STH 44. A deputy arrived and found the driver to be impaired.

The driver, Anthony Paul Tushkowski, 66-years-old of Eau Claire, was taken into custody.

Tushkowski was charged with his eighth offense of operating under the influence and cited for open intoxicants, failure to yield right of way, failure to stop at stop sign, operating left of center and deviation from designated lane.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner reminds the motoring public that if you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 and report it. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign continues through Labor Day.