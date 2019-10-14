Eau Claire man charged with child sex crimes, worked as counselor at local churches

An Eau Claire man who worked with a children’s ministry and was a camp counselor has been charged with child sex crimes.

A criminal complaint says 38-year-old Bryan Broughton is charged in Eau Claire County Court with repeated sexual assault of a child (first), repeated sexual assault of a child (second) and causing mental harm to a child.

Broughton told officials he worked with children’s ministries and had been a church camp counselor for many years in the two churches he has been affiliated with over the past 19 years.

A child accused Broughton of sexually touching her at her old and current home, as well as Chaos Waterpark. The victim told investigators that it happened a lot and she could not think of a time when he was over that he didn’t touch her.

During the investigation, Broughton admitted to touching the victim on numerous occasions. He also admitted to touching another girl around the same time.

The victim thought Broughton had taken pictures of her with his cell phone and during a search of his phone, investigators found fully clothes photos of the girl. Broughton admitted there was one photo of the witness that showed down her shirt and that he had stored child pornography on his cell phone, his iPad and Polaroid tablet.

Broughton is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be in court Oct. 22.

