Eau Claire nursing facility to close after residents are relocated

One Eau Claire nursing facility will be closing after they relocate their residents.

Clearwater Care Center, which is located at 2120 Heights Drive in Eau Claire, says they have made the decision to close after years of financial losses.

President of Wisconsin Healthy Care Association John Vander Meer says, “Wisconsin’s Medicaid reimbursements rates for nursing homes simply don’t cover our costs”.

The facility says it will remain open until each resident is successfully relocated to a different facility. They say they are working with State of Wisconsin regulatory authorities and patient advocates while going through the closure.

