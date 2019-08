A local radio host from 92.9 will be sitting in a dog cage to raise money for local animal shelters and for bulletproof vests for local K-9 Units.

Scorch, host of Scorch & The Morning X on 92.9, will be sitting outside of Milwaukee Burger Company in Eau Claire until Saturday, aiming to stay 92.9 hours.

The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $30,000. Donations can be made in person at Milwaukee Burger Company.