Edgerton High bans cell phones entirely in classrooms

A new school year means a new “no cell phone” policy for Edgerton High School.

Starting Thursday, the first day of school, classrooms are entirely phone-free zones. Students are required to keep their phones inside their lockers at all times. According to Dr. Mark Coombs, the principal, students are allowed to use their phones before and after school, during lunchtime and passing periods.

Dr. Coombs explained why administrators eliminated the old policy of “out of sight, out of mind.”

“Our [old] cell phone policy wasn’t working,” Dr. Coombs said. “Our kids were utilizing their cell phones inappropriately during class time. It was inappropriate, meaning social media most of the time.”

In response, some parents said they have mixed feelings.

“It’s a 50-50,” Pam Jung, who is a parent of two students at Edgerton, said. “Part of it, I understand why they don’t want the cell phones in class because a lot of kids do use it as a distraction. They don’t pay attention. But there’s another group of them that actually do use it for studying, listening to music, to calm down.”

Diana Hessman, another parent, expressed a different opinion.

“It’s a good thing for the cell phone because that way [my son] doesn’t play his games and text too much and get into trouble, not concentrate on his work,” she said.

If students ever need to reach their parents, Dr. Coombs said that they can do that with help from the front office.