Edgerton man arrested for 4th OWI offense

An Edergton man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post for his 4th OWI offense.

On Friday evening, 49-year-old Shandon Lee Meden was driving a pick up and was stopped for failing to slow down when passing an emergency vehicle on Highway 73 at Highway 106.

The state patrol officers conducting the traffic stop noticed the smell of alcohol and Meden admitted to those officers he had been drinking.

Because Meden had three prior OWIs, he was restricted to a .02 alcohol restriction.

State Patrol conducted standard field sobriety tests and Meden was arrested for driving while under the influence.

Meden is currently being held at the Dane County Jail on the charges of a 4th OWI offense.