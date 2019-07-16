Edgerton man arrested for 5th OWI after hit and run

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says someone reported a hit and run near the intersection of Highway 59 by Interstate 90 in Fulton Township.

Deputies found the maroon Cadillac reported in the crash in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The instigation shows James C. Finn showed signs of impairment and failed to negotiate a roundabout. The Edgerton man hit a wooden traffic post, and then drove into the McDonald's parking lot.

Deputies say Finn admitted to drinking alcohol and arrested him after field sobriety tests. This is the fifth OWI offense for the 59-year-old man.