Edgerton man dies in single-car crash in Town of Albion

A man has died after a single-car crash in the Town of Albion.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says this happened near the 100 block of Edgerton Road at Jacobas Road early Saturday morning at 12:26 a.m.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 22-year-old Cody Rivera of Edgerton.

Authorities are investigating the crash and believe Rivera was ejected from the car.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he later died from his injuries.

