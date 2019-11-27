Edgerton man lights up home with one-of-a-kind Christmas display

Keith Anderson has always enjoyed decorating for Christmas.

"I just started putting lights on the house and then we got a few of these blow molds and then a few wire frames and then just kept looking for stuff we don't have. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger," said Anderson.

The Anderson Family Christmas Display started in 2005, but the display has really grown in the last three to four years. The display features around 60,000 lights, about 450 blow mold statues and countless other decorations.

Anderson said he doesn't keep track of how many people visit, but said it’s at least hundreds, maybe thousands. People are even welcome to get out of their cars and walk around on a path in his yard.

He said the display is only possible thanks to a lot of help.

"Family helps and lots of friends to help when they have free time. Definitely a team effort because there's no way I could pull it all off by myself," said Anderson.

Visitors are encouraged to donate toys and money to Edgerton's Gifts for Kids. A collection bin is set up at the Anderson home. Food is also collected for Edgerton Community Outreach.

The display typically takes about six weeks to set up; however, this year his time was cut short by weather and an injury.

"The weather has not helped at all this year, awfully cold and the snow and rain. What really set me back was Labor Day Weekend. I broke my arm and my wrist starting an antique tractor at the Rock River Thresheree so that put me way behind, got the cast off three weeks ago,” said Anderson. “Trying to do six weeks of work in four weeks. It's not easy but it's coming along.”

Anderson said sometimes a blow mold decoration will show up on his doorstep.

"We don't know where they come from but we stick them out and use them," said Anderson.

But for the most part, the family buys most of the decorations themselves.

"They come from all over. We've made several trips to Chicago. We made a trip to Indiana to pick some up... northern Wisconsin. This sign over here we found in a barn over by Whitewater this summer, auctions, estate sales, garage sales, barns, Craigslist ads, Facebook, they're all over you just gotta find them," said Anderson.

The display is run on all LED lights.

"It's really not too bad. It's probably 100 to 125 dollars for the month. It's definitely a lot cheaper than before we switched to LED," said Anderson.

Viewing for the display begins Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and continues each night through the evening of January 1.

The display is located at 11398 N. Dallman Road in Edgerton.

Click here for more information.