Edgewater ice rink opens for the holiday season

Overlooking Lake Mendota and the Capital lights the Edgewater's ice rink is a scenic place to spend time during the holidays. The rink officially opens for its sixth season Thursday, December 5.

Throughout the winter season the rink has tons of activities for families such as family skate nights every Friday to a disco and Santa skate events.

"As long as the temperatures stay below 50 degrees the ice will be great for skating," the head of the engineering department at the Edgewater said.

The rink has special chillers under the ice to make sure it stays frozen for skaters. Wind and rain can also affect skating conditions. If the wind speeds get too high the rink will close for safety precautions. The same situation goes for storms that bring rain.

The rink is open Wednesday through Sunday and prices range from $4-$7 to skate and then an additional $3 to rent skates or you can bring your own.

More information and the event calendar click here.