Edgewood College says in-person classes for Fall will start on time

Edgewood College says it remains committed to starting in-person classes on time for the fall semester.

In a release Tuesday, the Madison-area college said that incoming freshman are scheduled to move into residence halls on Aug. 16, and fall classes are set to kick off Aug. 19.

"Our students, faculty, and staff have shown themselves to be creative and resilient in the face of this disruption. But ‘at the heart of ministry is relationship,’ and those relationships are best formed and nurtured when we are together," Mary Ellen Gevelinger, Interim President, said in the statement.

Dr. Andrew Manion, Edgewood's new president, is also still scheduled to start working June 1.

"We will continue to heed the recommendations of the CDC, as we have this semester, and follow the direction of our elected officials. While there is much that feels out of our hands during these days, we are taking steps today to do everything we can to allow our students to return to this beautiful campus in the fall," Manion said in a statement.