Edgewood College continues to cut tenured and tenure-track faculty positions

Edgewood College is still on track to cut a number of tenured and tenure-track faculty positions in order to balance the checkbook amid the pandemic.

The Madison-area college says these cuts began in 2018 in order to "simplify and consolidate the academic structure of the College." At the beginning of May, the college announced plans to roll back a number of positions.

Edgewood Director of Strategic Communications, Ed Taylor, said in a release that the school has offered 'voluntary separation agreements,' which several faculty members have agreed.

Taylor says the cuts are necessary due to " changing student demographics and enrollment trends. Several faculty elected to accept the voluntary separation agreements," according to the release.

