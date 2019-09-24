Edgewood College names new diversity officer, chief of staff

Edgewood College has a new diversity officer and chief of staff, the school announced Tuesday.

Dr. Willie D. Larkin previously worked as President of Grambling State University in Louisiana; the Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant to the president of Morgan State University; Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant at UW Colleges and UW-Extension in Madison from 2006 to 2010, according to a release from Edgewood College Tuesday.

Larkin holds two degrees from Tuskegee University, and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. He has more than 40 years of successful senior level experience in higher education.

“We are honored to have a leader like Dr. Larkin bring his talent and experience to this community of learners,” Mary Ellen Gevelinger, O.P., Interim President, said in the release.

“His voice and counsel will help me direct our renewed efforts to become the inclusive community that our Strategic Plan calls us toward. Our future is indeed bright, and Dr. Larkin will play a key role in that future. Becoming the community we aspire to be – a community where all gifts and differences are celebrated and embraced – is central to that bright future,” according to the release.

