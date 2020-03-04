Edgewood College, UW-Platteville partner to offer students dual degrees

A new partnership between Edgewood College and UW-Platteville hopes to give students more higher education flexibility.

The signing of the partnership between Edgewood College and UW-Platteville on Wednesday (Source: WMTV)

On Wednesday, officials from both schools signed agreements offering students a path to earn dual bachelor's degrees.

That includes physics and mechanical or electrical engineering between the two educational institutions.

"This gives them the opportunity to marry the two things they really want together, have the best of both worlds, and even the opportunity of attending a private school and a public institution,” says Dr. Mary Ellen Gevelinger, interim-president of Edgewood College.

While Edgewood College has partnered with other public institutions before, the five-year public/private education partnership is a first for UW-Platteville.

