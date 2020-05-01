Edgewood College announce cuts to faculty and staff

Edgewood College plans to roll back its number of faculty and staff members to keep up with the changing demographics of its student body.

While Edgewood Interim President Mary Ellen Gevelinger mentioned the stresses caused by the coronavirus outbreak, she said the consolidation plans began over a year and half ago.

“[W]e remain committed to the work we began long before COVID-19, work that will secure a bright future for Edgewood College,” she said.

The latest changes come a month before the College’s new president, Dr. Andrew Manion, takes over.

The cuts are meant to bring the number of faculty and staff more in-line with the number of students served by the college. Officials there intend to reach voluntary separation agreements with outgoing faculty.

They are also working to simplify the structure of the College in general and its student services division.