Edgewood College donates healthcare supplies to local providers

Edgewood College donated supplies this week to local healthcare workers, after receiving two requests from area providers.

In a press release from the college Friday, officials said they responded to calls from two healthcare providers to assist with supplies needed to protect nurses, doctors and others giving direct care to those in greatest need.

"As you are probably aware the nation is experiencing a critical shortage of gloves, masks, and isolation gowns in our healthcare settings," Margaret Noreuil, Ph.D., RN, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs, said. "If we could help, we wanted to do so immediately."

On Thursday, Edgewood College said it received word from UW Health that any personal protective equipment the college had was needed for nurses there. Later that day, the college received a similar request from Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin.

The college sent supplies from the nursing skills lab at the Henry Predolin School of Nursing to UW Health on Thursday. Supplies from the Center for Healthcare Education and Simulation (CHES) were transported on Friday morning.

"It's so important for all of us to take action when we are able," Noreuil said. "We're honored to help meet the needs of our broader community during this time."